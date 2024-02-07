Morning russian attack on Kyiv: Borrell inspects high-rise building damaged by Russians
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shows EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell the damage caused by the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv, which killed 4 civilians and injured 40 others.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The mayor said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
I showed him the consequences of the morning Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. We visited a house in the Holosiivskyi district, where several floors of an 18-storey residential building were damaged
He noted that today in this house four civilians died and almost 40 people were injured.
During the meeting with Borrell, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that there is an urgent need for further assistance to Ukraine with air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition.
Josep Borrell assured that the EU will continue to support and help Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.