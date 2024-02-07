Morning russian attack on Kyiv: Borrell inspects high-rise building damaged by Russians

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72545 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118112 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122911 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267726 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176864 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166848 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237776 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100659 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66142 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38617 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34887 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48308 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234674 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118106 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100434 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117365 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118001 views
Morning russian attack on Kyiv: Borrell inspects high-rise building damaged by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30749 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shows EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell the damage caused by the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv, which killed 4 civilians and injured 40 others.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The mayor said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

I showed him the consequences of the morning Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. We visited a house in the Holosiivskyi district, where several floors of an 18-storey residential building were damaged

- Klitschko said.

He noted that today in this house four civilians died and almost 40 people were injured.

During the meeting with Borrell, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that there is an urgent need for further assistance to Ukraine with air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition.

Josep Borrell assured that the EU will continue to support and help Ukraine

- Vitali Klitschko summarized.

KMWA: Russian attack on Kyiv: 40 wounded already reported - KCMA07.02.24, 14:33 • 62833 views

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising