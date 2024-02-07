KMWA: Russian attack on Kyiv: 40 wounded already reported - KCMA

As of 14:30, 40 people were wounded in the enemy attack on Kyiv, according to the KCMA, UNN reports.

According to updated data, as of this minute, 4 people have been killed in a missile strike in the capital. 40 were injured - KCMA said in a statement.

As noted, the data is still being finalized.

Enemy strike in Kyiv: fourth victim rescued from rubble