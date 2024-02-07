KMWA: Russian attack on Kyiv: 40 wounded already reported - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
40 people are wounded and 4 killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, according to updated reports.
As of 14:30, 40 people were wounded in the enemy attack on Kyiv, according to the KCMA, UNN reports.
According to updated data, as of this minute, 4 people have been killed in a missile strike in the capital. 40 were injured
As noted, the data is still being finalized.
