Enemy strike in Kyiv: fourth victim rescued from rubble

The number of victims of the morning attack on the capital by the Russian army has risen to four, as another victim was unblocked from the rubble of a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said, UNN reports.

According to him, 19 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

60 residents of the house were evacuated.

The injured are being assisted by medics and psychologists from the State Emergency Service, the Interior Minister said.

