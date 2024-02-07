ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 89825 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of casualties increased to 21 - KIEV

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of casualties increased to 21 - KIEV

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62857 views

Three people are killed and 21 injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

As of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian army's missile attack on Kyiv, according to the KCMA, UNN reports

According to updated reports, 3 people were killed in a rocket attack in Kyiv. Another 21 people are injured

- KCMA said in a statement.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office clarifiedthat two of the three people killed in Kyiv were residents of the Holosiivskyi district. 

"In Holosiivskyi district of the capital, the bodies of two dead were found - a 73-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man," the prosecutor's office said. 

Earlier UNN reported that 52 people were evacuated and 8 more rescued from a burning high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

