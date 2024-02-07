Russian attack on Kyiv: number of casualties increased to 21 - KIEV

As of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian army's missile attack on Kyiv, according to the KCMA, UNN reports .

According to updated reports, 3 people were killed in a rocket attack in Kyiv. Another 21 people are injured - KCMA said in a statement.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office clarifiedthat two of the three people killed in Kyiv were residents of the Holosiivskyi district.

"In Holosiivskyi district of the capital, the bodies of two dead were found - a 73-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man," the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier UNN reported that 52 people were evacuated and 8 more rescued from a burning high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district.