The AI boom is reshaping the global debt market: companies are borrowing trillions of dollars despite high interest rates

$44.8550.14
ukenru
02:17 AM • 3318 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russia’s missile disposal center may have affected the Kremlin’s strategic programs - Defense Express
01:16 AM • 6944 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers risk losing international markets due to new export rules
12:16 AM • 10304 views
"I can say the dumbest things, and you applaud": Trump surprised with a statement about his own speechesVideo
11:17 PM • 13185 views
In the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy was accused of "deliberately" delaying peace talks with the Russian FederationPhoto
10:38 PM • 12487 views
Finland wants to close Europe to Russian tourists over the threat of sabotage
09:56 PM • 13462 views
A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted
09:17 PM • 13748 views
Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be haltedVideo
October 10, 08:43 PM • 13136 views
In Croatia, a freight train carrying apparently Ukrainian grain derailed; 11 cars fell into a ravine
October 10, 08:15 PM • 12563 views
In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attackPhoto
October 10, 06:31 PM • 17350 views
Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.1m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
The death toll following the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 20 people — a cat was rescued from the rubblePhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:16 PM • 6744 views
The Kyiv City State Administration called on Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food and lighting supplies in case of emergenciesOctober 10, 05:45 PM • 5624 views
Hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine on October 11October 10, 06:05 PM • 16979 views
George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son09:05 PM • 8520 views
The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealed10:06 PM • 5312 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 41380 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 64078 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 62660 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 66967 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 78961 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ed Miliband
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Great Britain
Riyadh
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestors02:06 AM • 638 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fans01:05 AM • 1240 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in court12:05 AM • 2234 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansion11:06 PM • 3660 views
The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealed10:06 PM • 5456 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
The Guardian
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

The AI boom is reshaping the global debt market: companies are borrowing trillions of dollars despite high interest rates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

In the United States, corporate bond issuance reached $1.69 trillion, largely driven by AI financing. SpaceX and Broadcom are preparing new multibillion-dollar borrowings.

The AI boom is reshaping the global debt market: companies are borrowing trillions of dollars despite high interest rates

Technology companies investing in the development of artificial intelligence are changing the rules of the global debt market. Despite higher borrowing costs, they are ramping up bond issuance to finance data centers and chip purchases. In 2026, the volume of U.S. corporate bond issuance has already reached $1.69 trillion, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the agency, this is approximately 30% more than during the same period last year. At the same time, the average bond yield increased by 1.2 percentage points, reaching 5.97%. More expensive borrowing usually restrains companies, but the rapid development of AI has disrupted this pattern.

A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyer09.10.26, 18:10 • 17632 views

Technology giants are counting on substantial future profits from artificial intelligence. In particular, OpenAI expects its annual revenue to reach at least $70 billion by the end of the year. At the same time, investors fear that the market will struggle to absorb such a volume of new debt obligations.

Technology companies are preparing new multibillion-dollar borrowings

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk's SpaceX is negotiating to raise $40 billion to purchase Nvidia chips. Meanwhile, Broadcom is working on financing AI chips for OpenAI and raising about $60 billion for projects involving Anthropic and other companies.

Hyperscalers' capital expenditures are expected to total about $1 trillion next year, which means that the issuance of artificial intelligence bonds will not slow down despite higher interest-rate conditions

— said Barclays representative Scott Schulte.

Experts warn that large-scale borrowing by technology companies could increase financing costs for other businesses. In particular, U.S. corporations issued only $11.4 billion in bonds last week, instead of the expected $25–30 billion, indicating caution among traditional borrowers.

Leading AI companies are preparing for the possibility of artificial intelligence getting out of control — media10.10.26, 19:17 • 8310 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Barclays
OpenAI
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
United States