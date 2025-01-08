The aggressor keeps 7 ships in the Mediterranean, two of them with “Kalibr”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149117 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128363 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135914 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172101 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104496 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113969 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130479 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42554 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100574 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102808 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172101 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192528 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130470 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131601 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143193 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151953 views
The aggressor keeps 7 ships in the Mediterranean, two of them with “Kalibr”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24818 views

There are seven russian vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles with the ability to launch up to 22 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

There are seven russian vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles that can launch up to 22 missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

However, no enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

Over the past day, six vessels crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea, four of which continued to the Bosphorus. At the same time, five vessels crossed the Kerch Strait towards the Sea of Azov, two of which continued their course through the Bosphorus. 

The terrorist country continues to violate international norms, in particular the requirements of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974, by disabling automatic ship identification systems.

Russia keeps two submarines with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea29.11.23, 05:20 • 30992 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

