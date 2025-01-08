There are seven russian vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles that can launch up to 22 missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

However, no enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

Over the past day, six vessels crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea, four of which continued to the Bosphorus. At the same time, five vessels crossed the Kerch Strait towards the Sea of Azov, two of which continued their course through the Bosphorus.

The terrorist country continues to violate international norms, in particular the requirements of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974, by disabling automatic ship identification systems.

