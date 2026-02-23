Thaw will cause water levels to rise in Ukrainian rivers, Kropyvnytskyi is under threat of flooding

$43.270.01
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 5634 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 6642 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 10064 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 35622 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 41928 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 26536 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 32055 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
February 23, 10:23 AM • 31696 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
February 23, 10:23 AM
February 23, 10:16 AM • 25773 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 10:16 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 35628 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 41932 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 135895 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 145222 views
Thaw will cause water levels to rise in Ukrainian rivers, Kropyvnytskyi is under threat of flooding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Due to the thaw on February 24-26, water levels are expected to rise by 0.2–0.7 m in four regions of Ukraine. In Kropyvnytskyi, partial flooding of residential buildings on streets near the riverbed is possible.

Thaw will cause water levels to rise in Ukrainian rivers, Kropyvnytskyi is under threat of flooding

Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukraine are expected to rise by 0.2–0.7 m. Residents of Kropyvnytskyi are warned about possible partial flooding of residential buildings on riverside streets, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

On February 24-26, due to snowmelt and water management activities, water levels are expected to rise by 0.2–0.7 m and water to remain on floodplains in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions (yellow level of danger). Special attention to residents of Kropyvnytskyi: partial flooding of residential buildings on riverside streets is possible (orange level of danger).

- the message says.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions, water levels are expected to rise by 0.1-0.4 m above current levels, without the threat of negative consequences.

On the Stuhna River (Zdorivka post), an initial overflow of water onto the floodplain and low-lying riverside areas is possible (Level I danger - yellow).

Residents of coastal areas are urged to:

▪ secure property that may be damaged by water;

▪ follow updates from local authorities and the State Emergency Service;

▪ remain calm and be careful.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEvents
Snow in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi