Thaw will cause water levels to rise in Ukrainian rivers, Kropyvnytskyi is under threat of flooding

Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukraine are expected to rise by 0.2–0.7 m. Residents of Kropyvnytskyi are warned about possible partial flooding of residential buildings on riverside streets, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

On February 24-26, due to snowmelt and water management activities, water levels are expected to rise by 0.2–0.7 m and water to remain on floodplains in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions (yellow level of danger). Special attention to residents of Kropyvnytskyi: partial flooding of residential buildings on riverside streets is possible (orange level of danger). - the message says.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions, water levels are expected to rise by 0.1-0.4 m above current levels, without the threat of negative consequences.

On the Stuhna River (Zdorivka post), an initial overflow of water onto the floodplain and low-lying riverside areas is possible (Level I danger - yellow).

Residents of coastal areas are urged to:

▪ secure property that may be damaged by water;

▪ follow updates from local authorities and the State Emergency Service;

▪ remain calm and be careful.

