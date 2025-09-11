$41.210.09
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported the absence of signs of the Kremlin's readiness for a trilateral meeting. He emphasized the importance of such a format for resolving the conflict.

Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting

Holding a trilateral meeting with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, American leader Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a very important format that could potentially solve many problems and, in the future, end this war. However, there are currently no signs of constructiveness in the Kremlin's position. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia.

Are negotiations being held with the USA?

We constantly have contacts at all levels. This is a process that has been continuously ongoing for the second month. Zelenskyy stated even before the summit in Washington that he is ready to meet with Putin. Moreover, he stated that he believes that only his meeting with the head from Moscow can resolve issues that are beyond the scope of the team that (Putin - ed.) sent to Istanbul, as the complexity and comprehensiveness of these issues require a decision from the President of Ukraine and the Russian ruler. Therefore, all three meetings in Istanbul were dedicated to this, it was discussed during the bilateral summit with the USA in Washington on August 18, it was discussed during the multilateral summit in Washington with the participation of Europeans and all subsequent contacts.

- Kyslytsia said.

He emphasized that there are currently no signs that Putin is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Currently, there are no signs that Moscow is ready for such a format, that it seeks to resolve this conflict by political and diplomatic means and put an end to it.

- Kyslytsia said.

Trump's role during a possible trilateral meeting

Kyslytsia also commented on the importance of holding a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin.

A trilateral meeting is a very important format that can potentially solve many problems, put an end to this war in the future, because thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin at least began to react to something. Therefore, this is a very important format, but today we do not see any signs of constructiveness in the Kremlin's position.

- Kyslytsia stated.

Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv06.09.25, 07:40 • 18606 views

Addition

Recently, United States President Donald Trump stated that he plans to negotiate with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he can "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In July, Trump did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In August, Trump assured that the war could be ended in a week or two. Both sides of the conflict expressed a desire to reach an agreement.

President of the European Council António Costa stated that Russia's unwillingness to start peace talks indicates its true intentions. According to him, if the Kremlin truly sought to end the war, it would have already sat down at the negotiating table with Kyiv.

On September 5, Vladimir Putin rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine because he believes that it will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
European Council
Washington, D.C.
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine