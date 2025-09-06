Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not intend to accept Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for negotiations, instead suggesting that the Russian dictator visit Kyiv. Zelensky stated this in an interview with ABC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

"He can come to Kyiv. I cannot go to Moscow when my country is under daily missile attacks. I cannot go to the capital of this terrorist," the President said.

According to him, Putin's proposal was aimed at "postponing the meeting," while Zelensky himself is "ready for a meeting" in "any format."

If a person does not want to meet during a war, of course, they can offer something that cannot be acceptable to me or others – said Zelensky.

He added that Putin "is playing games with the United States."

Recall

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa stated that Russia's unwillingness to start peace talks indicates its true intentions. According to him, if the Kremlin truly wanted to end the war, it would have already sat down at the negotiating table with Kyiv.

Some realization is brewing in the Kremlin that this is necessary: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy