Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
September 5, 04:47 PM • 12657 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 24018 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 29067 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 23923 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 35902 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 41266 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 35911 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 65388 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46337 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 57662 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Naval Special Forces rescued four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in occupied territories for over three yearsVideoSeptember 5, 07:05 PM • 11629 views
Zelenskyy visited an American enterprise destroyed by a Russian missile strikeSeptember 5, 07:19 PM • 4274 views
Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - SzijjártóSeptember 5, 07:45 PM • 3176 views
Tretyakov Gallery caught fire in Moscow, 11 people evacuatedSeptember 5, 07:54 PM • 4892 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideo01:30 AM • 6766 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 29096 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 24332 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 47913 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 65392 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 47016 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 33920 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 83936 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 32871 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 37488 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 38744 views
Actual
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for negotiations. Instead, he offered the Russian dictator to come to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not intend to accept Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for negotiations, instead suggesting that the Russian dictator visit Kyiv. Zelensky stated this in an interview with ABC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

"He can come to Kyiv. I cannot go to Moscow when my country is under daily missile attacks. I cannot go to the capital of this terrorist," the President said.

According to him, Putin's proposal was aimed at "postponing the meeting," while Zelensky himself is "ready for a meeting" in "any format."

If a person does not want to meet during a war, of course, they can offer something that cannot be acceptable to me or others

– said Zelensky.

He added that Putin "is playing games with the United States."

Recall

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa stated that Russia's unwillingness to start peace talks indicates its true intentions. According to him, if the Kremlin truly wanted to end the war, it would have already sat down at the negotiating table with Kyiv.

Some realization is brewing in the Kremlin that this is necessary: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy05.09.25, 15:10 • 3834 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Council
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv