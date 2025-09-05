Some realization is brewing in the Kremlin that this is necessary: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

MFA Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow is a sign of the Russians' unwillingness to meet. However, the fact that the Russians admit the possibility of a meeting is a step in the right direction. Tykhyi stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

As for the invitation to Moscow, the President expressed himself quite unequivocally yesterday. For us, this is a sign of the Russians' unwillingness to meet. The proposal, which is unserious from the very beginning, is aimed at blocking such meetings of leaders. We convey this to our partners, including the American side, demonstrating that Russia, unfortunately, continues to refuse a meeting. But the fact that they, in principle, admit the possibility of a meeting is still a step in the right direction, meaning that some understanding is ripening there that this meeting is needed. - said Tykhyi.

He added that there are serious proposals on the table from partner countries that are ready to host a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

And at this time, some ideas are being voiced, which are again aimed at simply pretending that Russia is supposedly ready for something, but in reality, putting forward knowingly unrealistic proposals, because everyone understands that Moscow is not an acceptable place for a meeting of leaders. - Tykhyi added.

Recall that

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy ironically commented on Putin's "invitation" to come to Moscow for peace talks, stating that this is being done to postpone the meeting of leaders.

Putin rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine because he believes that it will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues.