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Tesla unveiled a flying Roadster that accelerates to 100 km/h in 0.81 seconds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3976 views

Tesla presented a Roadster with a brief flight and a flip in the air. Mass production is planned to begin in 2028.

Tesla unveiled a flying Roadster that accelerates to 100 km/h in 0.81 seconds

Information has spread online about the presentation of the new Tesla Roadster electric sports car, which allegedly can lift off the ground, overcome obstacles, and accelerate to 100 km/h in just 0.81 seconds. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation of these specifications or of the demonstration taking place, UNN writes.

Details

According to the description being circulated, the car is equipped with a fan system that generates downforce and allows the vehicle to remain on the surface even when upside down. Gas-powered engines for additional acceleration and maneuvering have also been claimed.

The authors of the report claim that the Roadster will have three versions: Performance, Thrust, and Rocket. The latter is allegedly designed for one person and capable of making short-duration flights.

What is known about the Tesla Roadster

Tesla first presented a prototype of the next-generation Roadster in 2017, promising to begin deliveries in 2020. However, the car's release has been postponed repeatedly.

The report being circulated also names 2028 as a possible start date for mass production and estimates the reservation cost at $50,000. This information requires separate confirmation.

According to Reuters and TechCrunch, Tesla did indeed hold a presentation of the Roadster in Texas. The car demonstrated a brief flight and a midair flip using a gas-engine system developed with the involvement of SpaceX. During the test, it was also claimed to have accelerated to 60 miles per hour (approximately 97 km/h) in 0.81 seconds. Mass production is planned to begin in 2028.

At the same time, a demonstration flight does not mean that the car is already certified for ordinary roads.

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Stepan Haftko

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