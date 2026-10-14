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Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Uber is testing self-driving cars in Manchester without passengers and with a safety operator behind the wheel. The company plans to launch robotaxis in 15 cities by the end of 2026.

Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding
Photograph: Uber

Uber has begun testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of Manchester, seeking to introduce robotaxi services in cities across the UK, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The first driverless cars are already operating, using technology from partner companies Pony and Verne; Uber recently launched Europe's first autonomous taxi service with them in the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

Uber said it was "delighted to take this first step towards making this technology available to people across the UK".

In social media posts, Verne said it had "begun testing autonomous vehicles in Manchester", while Pony said there were "plans to launch robotaxis in the city" and that testing was already under way.

The testing involves mapping the streets of this city in north-west England; an operator-driver is behind the wheel to ensure safety, and there are no passengers in the cabin.

Limited passenger services began last month in London, although there too an operator-driver was seated in the front of the vehicles (provided by Wayve) in accordance with licensing requirements imposed by Transport for London on private-hire operators.

The publication notes that the next steps have not yet been determined. Resistance to the introduction of robotaxis is growing among Uber drivers, their unions and the capital's politicians. The GMB and ADCU unions said that thousands of drivers could lose their jobs and called for assistance to be provided to those affected.

This week, the London Assembly's transport committee published a critical report calling on the government to devolve powers to regulate autonomous taxi services to the local level.

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The document cites "significant uncertainty about many of the claimed benefits of autonomous passenger vehicles", as well as concerns about the impact on public transport and road congestion, safety issues and the accessibility of services for passengers with disabilities.

No official application to launch passenger services in Manchester has yet been submitted; the vehicles are operating under a government licence issued by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the Department for Transport.

A representative of Transport for Greater Manchester said the city aims to make its taxis the safest in the country.

"New technologies are playing an increasingly important role in the development of our city region," they said. "However, their introduction must take place responsibly and safely, with due consideration of what this means for our residents.

Although no applications to launch driverless taxis in Greater Manchester have yet been received, we are aware of potential interest from companies in such activity.

Safety will always remain our top priority, and we need firm guarantees that vehicles posing even the slightest risk to residents will not be operated on our roads".

Uber said it plans to launch robotaxi services in 15 cities worldwide by the end of 2026 — primarily in the United States and the Middle East.

Antonina Tumanova

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