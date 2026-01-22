Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 6234 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 15372 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 15660 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 03:45 PM • 16902 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 17472 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16889 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17275 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 32817 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15833 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16339 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 10135 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 6958 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 12005 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 18720 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 13225 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 13311 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 18806 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 32814 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 25632 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 79544 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Rutte
Ilan Shor
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 4192 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27012 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23686 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 29407 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67418 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Truth Social

Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company expects to receive approval for the use of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system in Europe and China as early as next month. This decision could be key to increasing the company's software revenue amid a general slowdown in electric vehicle sales.

Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to receive approval to use the Full Self-Driving "FSD" system in Europe and China as early as next month. This decision could be key to increasing the company's software revenue amid a general slowdown in electric vehicle sales. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Musk expressed hope that regulators in Europe and China would simultaneously give the "green light" to the driver-supervised autonomous driving system.

Volkswagen overtakes Tesla to become Europe's electric vehicle sales leader22.01.26, 17:04 • 2632 views

In Europe, the main partner in this process is the Dutch Vehicle Authority "RDW", which is expected to make a decision in February. After receiving national approval in the Netherlands, other EU countries will be able to allow the implementation of the technology through a simplified procedure.

Successes of unmanned technologies in the USA

While Europe is only preparing for the implementation of FSD, in Austin, Texas, Tesla has already launched a public robotaxi service without safety monitors in the front seat.

Tesla sales fell 15.6% at the end of 202502.01.26, 18:22 • 4589 views

This move was a significant achievement for the company, as previously an employee was always present during trips to monitor the situation. Tesla shares reacted to this news with a 3% increase after the first videos of completely empty cars with passengers appeared.

Artificial intelligence ambitions and challenges

Elon Musk continues to position Tesla not just as an automaker, but as an artificial intelligence and robotics company. He emphasized that the algorithms developed for autonomous driving will form the basis for the future humanoid robot Optimus. Despite optimistic forecasts, Tesla still faces strict safety requirements in various regions, which forces the company to adapt its software to specific local rules. 

Tesla registrations plummeted in France and Sweden, but rose in Norway02.01.26, 12:21 • 4636 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Tesla, Inc.
Davos
Reuters
Austin, Texas
Texas
Elon Musk
Europe
Netherlands
China
United States