Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to receive approval to use the Full Self-Driving "FSD" system in Europe and China as early as next month. This decision could be key to increasing the company's software revenue amid a general slowdown in electric vehicle sales. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Musk expressed hope that regulators in Europe and China would simultaneously give the "green light" to the driver-supervised autonomous driving system.

In Europe, the main partner in this process is the Dutch Vehicle Authority "RDW", which is expected to make a decision in February. After receiving national approval in the Netherlands, other EU countries will be able to allow the implementation of the technology through a simplified procedure.

Successes of unmanned technologies in the USA

While Europe is only preparing for the implementation of FSD, in Austin, Texas, Tesla has already launched a public robotaxi service without safety monitors in the front seat.

This move was a significant achievement for the company, as previously an employee was always present during trips to monitor the situation. Tesla shares reacted to this news with a 3% increase after the first videos of completely empty cars with passengers appeared.

Artificial intelligence ambitions and challenges

Elon Musk continues to position Tesla not just as an automaker, but as an artificial intelligence and robotics company. He emphasized that the algorithms developed for autonomous driving will form the basis for the future humanoid robot Optimus. Despite optimistic forecasts, Tesla still faces strict safety requirements in various regions, which forces the company to adapt its software to specific local rules.

