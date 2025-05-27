Tesla losing ground in Europe: sales down 49% in April - media

In April 2025, sales of Tesla electric vehicles in Europe decreased by 49% compared to the same period last year. This was a result of increasing competition from Chinese automakers and negative perception of Elon Musk's political activity, reports UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in April, Tesla sold 5,475 cars on the European market, which is 52.6% less than in April 2024.

In total, in the first four months of 2025, the company's sales in Europe decreased by 46.1%, to 41,677 units, - writes BILD.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD overtook Tesla for the first time in terms of sales in Europe, selling 7,231 cars against Tesla's 7,165, notes MarketWatch.

Additionally

A significant decrease in Tesla sales was observed in key European countries: in Sweden - by 81%, in the Netherlands - by 74%, in Denmark - by 67%, in France - by 59%, in Great Britain - by 62%, - notes metal.com.

Analysts attribute the drop in Tesla sales to the negative reaction of European consumers to Elon Musk's political activity, in particular his support for far-right parties in Europe and close ties with the Donald Trump administration, summarizes Euronews.

Reference

BYD is actively expanding its presence in Europe, offering affordable models, such as the Dolphin Surf, at a price of about 23 thousand euros, which is 19 thousand dollars cheaper than the most affordable Tesla car.

The company is also investing in the development of a service network and production in the European market, - writes Business Insider.

Let us remind you

In 2024, Tesla was the leader in the European electric vehicle market, but in 2025 the company faced a number of challenges, including the Model Y update and growing competition from Chinese manufacturers. In general, in the first four months of 2025, electric vehicle sales in Europe increased by 27.8%, while Tesla's market share decreased from 1.3% to 0.7%, - reminds Reuters.

