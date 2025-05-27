Tesla losing ground in Europe: sales down 49% in April - media

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 41260 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 126956 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 114749 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 131947 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 138725 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 99778 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 96319 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 87585 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82355 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86832 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
86%
747mm
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 87555 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 42938 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 30367 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 24752 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 20346 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 91105 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 481953 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 515423 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 464841 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 554376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Petteri Orpo

Ulf Kristersson

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Sweden

Kyiv

Denmark

Norway

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 5718 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 39957 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 64270 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 188040 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 293377 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Dassault Rafale

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Tesla losing ground in Europe: sales down 49% in April - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

In April 2025, Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 49% due to competition from BYD and Musk's political position. The market is falling in key EU countries.

Tesla losing ground in Europe: sales down 49% in April - media

In April 2025, sales of Tesla electric vehicles in Europe decreased by 49% compared to the same period last year. This was a result of increasing competition from Chinese automakers and negative perception of Elon Musk's political activity, reports UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in April, Tesla sold 5,475 cars on the European market, which is 52.6% less than in April 2024.

In total, in the first four months of 2025, the company's sales in Europe decreased by 46.1%, to 41,677 units, - writes BILD.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD overtook Tesla for the first time in terms of sales in Europe, selling 7,231 cars against Tesla's 7,165, notes MarketWatch.

Additionally

A significant decrease in Tesla sales was observed in key European countries: in Sweden - by 81%, in the Netherlands - by 74%, in Denmark - by 67%, in France - by 59%, in Great Britain - by 62%, - notes metal.com.

Analysts attribute the drop in Tesla sales to the negative reaction of European consumers to Elon Musk's political activity, in particular his support for far-right parties in Europe and close ties with the Donald Trump administration, summarizes Euronews.

Reference

BYD is actively expanding its presence in Europe, offering affordable models, such as the Dolphin Surf, at a price of about 23 thousand euros, which is 19 thousand dollars cheaper than the most affordable Tesla car.

The company is also investing in the development of a service network and production in the European market, - writes Business Insider.

Let us remind you

In 2024, Tesla was the leader in the European electric vehicle market, but in 2025 the company faced a number of challenges, including the Model Y update and growing competition from Chinese manufacturers. In general, in the first four months of 2025, electric vehicle sales in Europe increased by 27.8%, while Tesla's market share decreased from 1.3% to 0.7%, - reminds Reuters.

Tesla car sales in Germany halved - Reuters06.05.25, 16:26 • 7687 views

Elon Musk returns to Tesla and Space X.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Denmark
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Europe
Netherlands
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$108,835.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,336.71
Ethereum
$2,569.40