Tesla launched a test robotaxi service, but only for company employees for now

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15538 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34982 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 73012 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128798 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159770 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221554 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107887 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182491 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61403 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42868 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42731 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221554 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127312 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182491 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135302 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 408 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4698 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40356 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79662 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53063 views
Tesla launched a test robotaxi service, but only for company employees for now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2740 views

Tesla has launched a robotaxi service for employees in San Francisco and Austin. The company has received permission in California and plans to launch a fully autonomous service in 2025.

Tesla launched a test robotaxi service, but only for company employees for now

Tesla has officially launched its own self-driving taxi service, but so far only for company employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin. This was reported by Mashable, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the company announced in X on Wednesday the launch of a new service called "supervised FSD taxi ordering" (Full Self-Driving) for the "first group of employees in the Austin and San Francisco Bay Area."

According to Tesla, the service already has more than 1,500 trips and more than 24,000 km of mileage.

This is just a test launch before the launch of a fully autonomous robotaxi, which, according to Elon Musk, is likely to be in June this year.

Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices22.04.25, 14:00 • 5392 views

This service helps us develop and test FSD networks, a mobile application, vehicle allocation, flight management, and remote assistance operations.

- the company wrote on X on Wednesday.

After years of teasers from Musk, Tesla announced a robotaxi service (and a self-driving car called Cybercab) in October 2024. And while Tesla then stated that Cybercab would not be on the market before 2026, the company also stated that an uncontrolled autonomous robotaxi service should appear in Texas and California in 2025.

The video accompanying the announcement demonstrates how the new Tesla service works: the drone moves around the city while a safety driver silently observes from the front seat. A warning on the screen emphasizes: "FSD does not make the car autonomous."

Tesla loses profits: Musk announces return to active management of the company23.04.25, 01:55 • 2740 views

Let us remind you

In March 2025, Tesla received the first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. According to this permit, Tesla will own and control the fleet of vehicles and will be able to transport employees on pre-planned trips.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Austin, Texas
Tesla, Inc.
California
Texas
Elon Musk
