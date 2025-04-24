Tesla launched a test robotaxi service, but only for company employees for now

Tesla has officially launched its own self-driving taxi service, but so far only for company employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin. This was reported by Mashable, writes UNN.

According to reports, the company announced in X on Wednesday the launch of a new service called "supervised FSD taxi ordering" (Full Self-Driving) for the "first group of employees in the Austin and San Francisco Bay Area."

According to Tesla, the service already has more than 1,500 trips and more than 24,000 km of mileage.

This is just a test launch before the launch of a fully autonomous robotaxi, which, according to Elon Musk, is likely to be in June this year.

This service helps us develop and test FSD networks, a mobile application, vehicle allocation, flight management, and remote assistance operations. - the company wrote on X on Wednesday.

After years of teasers from Musk, Tesla announced a robotaxi service (and a self-driving car called Cybercab) in October 2024. And while Tesla then stated that Cybercab would not be on the market before 2026, the company also stated that an uncontrolled autonomous robotaxi service should appear in Texas and California in 2025.

The video accompanying the announcement demonstrates how the new Tesla service works: the drone moves around the city while a safety driver silently observes from the front seat. A warning on the screen emphasizes: "FSD does not make the car autonomous."

In March 2025, Tesla received the first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. According to this permit, Tesla will own and control the fleet of vehicles and will be able to transport employees on pre-planned trips.