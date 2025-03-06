Tesla continues to lose ground: sales in Australia fell by 70%
Tesla recorded a sharp decline in sales in Australia - down 70% in February compared to last year. The Model 3 showed the largest drop at 81.4%, while competitors are showing growth.
Tesla has faced a serious decline in sales in the Australian market. In February, registrations of new cars from the brand fell by 70% compared to the same period in 2024, marking an even greater failure after a 33% drop in January. This was reported by Futurism, as noted by UNN.
According to media reports, the last few months have not been favorable for Tesla shareholders, as the sharp decline in sales in Germany, China, France, and Scandinavian countries has led to a decrease in the company's stock value.
New reports show a catastrophic drop in Tesla sales in Australia in February - a catastrophic 70% compared to 2024. This is more than double the already painful 33% drop in January - the worst performance for the company since 2022.
According to the reports, sales of the Tesla Model 3 fell by 81.4% in February. Meanwhile, other manufacturers of electrified vehicles, including the Chinese BYD, showed growth. For example, the hybrid truck Shark 6 became the third best-selling SUV in Australia.
Against this backdrop, Tesla North America has published a stream of generous offers to attract new buyers, starting with "0% interest now available for all Model 3 configurations," and then promised "$0 due at signing also available."
Analysts believe that the decline in Tesla sales is partly related to the company's image losses and its owner Elon Musk. Consumers who previously associated Tesla with progressive values are now mass abandoning the brand. Some owners even cover the company's logos on their cars.
Perhaps the most superficial protest is a bumper sticker that reads "I bought this before Musk went crazy." According to some longtime critics, this phrase is about seven years late.
Overall, as reported by the media, this was one of the worst months in Tesla's history, and as consumer spending declines, it is unclear what disappointments await the electric vehicle giant in the coming months.
Tesla sales in Germany fell by 76% after Elon Musk supported the party "Alternative for Germany." Additionally, another factor in the decline in sales was that the automaker is halting production at the plants that produce the Model Y to retool the assembly lines.