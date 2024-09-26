Terrorists shell Dnipropetrovs'k region: no casualties

Terrorists shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening of September 25, Nikopol district was again targeted by the invaders. The enemy shelled the district center and Marhanets community using drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

Despite the intensity of the shelling, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

