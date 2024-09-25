5 “Shaheds” downed in Dnipropetrovs'k region, enemy shells two disctricts

Five enemy drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. The enemy shelled Nikopol district, damaging a private house. A building caught fire in the Synelnykove district as a result of the attack. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, UNN writes.

At night, our defenders shot down 5 "Shahed" in the sky over the region - Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, in the evening and at night, the enemy continued to attack Nikopol district. They also hit the area in the morning. "The aggressor terrorized the locals with kamikaze drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community. A private house was damaged. No one was killed or injured," he said.

"It was also loud in the Synelnykove district. An unused building caught fire there due to a Russian attack. Rescuers put out the fire. People are unharmed," said Lysak.

