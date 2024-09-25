In Kryvyi Rih a man wounded in a Russian missile attack dies
A 50-year-old man wounded in an enemy rocket attack died in a Kryvyi Rih hospital. Earlier, a 12-year-old boy and two women were killed in the same attack.
A 50-year-old man wounded in an enemy rocket attack died in a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
A 50-year-old man wounded during an enemy missile attack on Kryvyi Rih died in hospital. The doctors did everything they could. However, unfortunately, they failed to save the patient
