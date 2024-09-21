Rocket attack kills 12-year-old boy and two women in Kryvyi Rih

A 12-year-old boy and two women were killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a rocket attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNNreports.

Details

In Kryvyi Rih, a 12-year-old boy and two women aged 75 and 79 were killed by a rocket attack.

In addition, three other people, including a 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 31 and 50, were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

In addition, the attack damaged a school, a garage and a car. Rescue services continue to work at the scene.

Recall

At least three people were killed and three wounded as a result of the occupiers' attack on the residential sector of Kryvyi Rih.

Enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih: a child was killed