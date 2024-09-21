Enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih: a child was killed
Kyiv • UNN
A nighttime attack on Kryvyi Rih killed three people, including a child. Several people were injured, and private homes were damaged.
A child is among those killed in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
Tonight, Kryvyi Rih was again targeted by a terrible enemy attack. So far, three people have been killed, including a child.
Several people were injured and private houses were damaged.
More details will follow later.
Recall
An enemy rocket attack on a residential sector of Kryvyi Rih killed at least three people and wounded three others.
