Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105749 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110751 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179209 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146913 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188262 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112210 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178140 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Actual
Enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih: a child was killed

Enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih: a child was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65155 views

A nighttime attack on Kryvyi Rih killed three people, including a child. Several people were injured, and private homes were damaged.

A child is among those killed in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Tonight, Kryvyi Rih was again targeted by a terrible enemy attack. So far, three people have been killed, including a child.

Several people were injured and private houses were damaged.

More details will follow later.

Recall

An enemy rocket attack on a residential sector of Kryvyi Rih killed at least three people and wounded three others.

Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: three people killed, three wounded21.09.24, 05:16 • 62051 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

