Enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih: a child was killed

A child is among those killed in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Tonight, Kryvyi Rih was again targeted by a terrible enemy attack. So far, three people have been killed, including a child.

Several people were injured and private houses were damaged.

