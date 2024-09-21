Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: three people killed, three wounded

A terrorist country has attacked Kryvyi Rih. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Details

A rocket attack on a residential sector of the city killed at least three people, including an elderly woman who died in an ambulance. Three others, including children, were injured. Local services report that people may be trapped under the rubble.

Rescuers, medics and public utilities are working at the scene. The city relief headquarters is deployed at the following address: 18 Mykolaivske Shosse, school No. 123. The response is ongoing.

