Terrorist attack in Lviv: case of 33-year-old woman accused of killing two people sent to court

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
11:19 AM • 2652 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is envisaged
10:30 AM • 8510 views
The General Staff confirmed the destruction near St. Petersburg of a plant involved in supplying fuel for Iskanders
09:55 AM • 9966 views
Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity; emergency outages are in effect
09:19 AM • 11148 views
The call to Putin caused a diplomatic split in Europe over talks on Ukraine - Politico
08:52 AM • 8696 views
The EU will launch a special assistance mechanism for Ukraine following Russian strikes — Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 13117 views
Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November
06:00 AM • 19957 views
Exchange rates for November 9: The NBU sharply “crashed” the euro
November 9, 02:55 AM • 19119 views
Trump confirmed a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi
November 9, 12:51 AM • 26638 views
Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi
November 8, 09:14 PM • 29390 views
The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damagedNovember 9, 01:53 AM • 17028 views
Dozens of drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad regionVideoNovember 9, 02:24 AM • 9964 views
Iran gave the United States two days "to think it over"November 9, 03:26 AM • 12098 views
Finland’s prime minister called on Europe to respond more firmly to Russia’s hybrid actionsNovember 9, 04:28 AM • 5720 views
Trump suggested that Ukraine might end up with a "different shape" after the war06:28 AM • 14257 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 42137 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 63549 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 84577 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 113565 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 85044 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
Marco Rubio
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Timberlake showed his sons in a rare public appearance togetherVideo10:48 AM • 2920 views
Trump called the proposal for the UFC chief to become press secretary a joke10:04 AM • 5394 views
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 41956 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 43876 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 49127 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
FAB-500
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Terrorist attack in Lviv: case of 33-year-old woman accused of killing two people sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

As a result of two explosions in Lviv, a policewoman and a serviceman were killed, and 26 more people were injured. The accused is being held in custody.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: case of 33-year-old woman accused of killing two people sent to court

Prosecutors from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office have sent an indictment to court against a 33-year-old woman accused of committing a terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22, 2026. Two people were killed and another 26 were injured in two explosions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman agreed to an offer received via Telegram to make and plant explosive devices. To do so, she came to Lviv, rented an apartment near the site of the planned terrorist attack, and, following her handler’s instructions, made two improvised explosive devices.

On the evening of February 21, she placed them in trash bins on Danylyshyna Street. The devices were packed with metal elements to increase their destructive impact. To monitor the explosion site, the woman left a phone with a live video stream switched on in the rented apartment and left Lviv.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the 102 emergency line received a false report of a break-in at a store near the site where the explosives had been planted. When patrol officers arrived, the first explosion occurred. After a second patrol unit arrived, another explosion took place.

A 23-year-old female patrol police officer and a 31-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine were killed. The police officer died at the scene, while the serviceman died in hospital nearly two weeks later. Another 26 people sustained injuries of varying severity. The property of residents and business owners was also damaged.

That same day, law enforcement officers identified and detained the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Staryi Sambir.

The woman has been charged with a terrorist act resulting in fatalities, as well as the illegal manufacture, carrying, and possession of explosive devices (Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263, and Part 1 of Article 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She is being held in custody.

A woman who, according to the investigation, made a false call to the police reporting an alleged crime near the site of the terrorist attack has also separately been notified of suspicion (Part 2 of Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kyiv, a drunk man smashed the window of a Lexus and fell asleep inside the car09.11.26, 09:34 • 3196 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Laws
Life imprisonment
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Lviv