Terrorist attack in Lviv: case of 33-year-old woman accused of killing two people sent to court

Prosecutors from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office have sent an indictment to court against a 33-year-old woman accused of committing a terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22, 2026. Two people were killed and another 26 were injured in two explosions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman agreed to an offer received via Telegram to make and plant explosive devices. To do so, she came to Lviv, rented an apartment near the site of the planned terrorist attack, and, following her handler’s instructions, made two improvised explosive devices.

On the evening of February 21, she placed them in trash bins on Danylyshyna Street. The devices were packed with metal elements to increase their destructive impact. To monitor the explosion site, the woman left a phone with a live video stream switched on in the rented apartment and left Lviv.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the 102 emergency line received a false report of a break-in at a store near the site where the explosives had been planted. When patrol officers arrived, the first explosion occurred. After a second patrol unit arrived, another explosion took place.

A 23-year-old female patrol police officer and a 31-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine were killed. The police officer died at the scene, while the serviceman died in hospital nearly two weeks later. Another 26 people sustained injuries of varying severity. The property of residents and business owners was also damaged.

That same day, law enforcement officers identified and detained the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Staryi Sambir.

The woman has been charged with a terrorist act resulting in fatalities, as well as the illegal manufacture, carrying, and possession of explosive devices (Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263, and Part 1 of Article 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She is being held in custody.

A woman who, according to the investigation, made a false call to the police reporting an alleged crime near the site of the terrorist attack has also separately been notified of suspicion (Part 2 of Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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