In Kyiv, a drunk man smashed the window of a Lexus and fell asleep inside the car

In Kyiv, a man faces up to three years of restricted liberty for smashing the window of a Lexus with a stone and falling asleep inside; he has been served with a notice of suspicion. The Kyiv Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 9, UNN writes.

Details

According to the police, "the 24-year-old Kyiv resident, while heavily intoxicated, came to the premises of a filling station in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district and decided to enter someone else’s parked vehicle."

"First, the offender tried to smash the vehicle’s window with a waste container, and later found a stone, used it to break the glass, climbed into the cabin and fell asleep," the police stated.

During the man’s intoxication test, the Dräger device reportedly showed 2.26 parts per mille.

Investigators served the detainee with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the inviolability of the home. The article carries a penalty of up to three years of restricted liberty.

In Kyiv, a young man sprayed gas and shot at a driver after being reprimanded