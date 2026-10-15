In Kyiv, a young man sprayed gas and shot at a driver after being reprimanded

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, a conflict between a driver and a young man over a traffic violation escalated into an attack involving gunfire. The young man sprayed gas from a canister into the man’s face and then fired four shots in his direction with an air pistol. The attacker now faces up to seven years in prison. The Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, the incident occurred on Anna Akhmatova Street in the capital’s Darnytskyi district. The conflict was sparked by a remark made by the 47-year-old driver to the young man over a traffic violation.

During the argument, the young man took out a gas canister and sprayed it into the man’s face. Later, the attacker took out an air pistol and fired at least four shots in the man’s direction, after which he fled. A passerby noticed the wounded man, called the 102 emergency line, and summoned an ambulance. The victim was diagnosed with wounds to the shoulder and forearm - the police said in a post.

According to the investigation, officers of the Darnytskyi Police Department established the attacker’s identity, while investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, notified him of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism involving the use of an object prepared in advance to inflict bodily injuries. The article carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

We remind you

In Kyiv, the driver of a Ford failed to stop when ordered by patrol officers and tried to flee. As a result, he crashed into a utility pole and then attacked police officers with a trench shovel. One of the patrol officers used a firearm and shot the man in the leg.