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Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel dies after a collision during a match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

30-year-old Jesús de Miguel lost consciousness after a collision with Andorra’s goalkeeper and died of cardiac arrest. Matches in Spain were postponed.

Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel dies after a collision during a match

Spanish "Tenerife" forward Jesús de Miguel died at the age of 30 from cardiac arrest after a collision during a match against "Andorra." The athlete was taken to hospital from the football field, but unfortunately medics were unable to save him. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The death of the player was confirmed by the Spanish club "Tenerife."

With broken hearts and unable to believe that this is true, we announce the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel Alamada on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. There are no words of comfort. We stand beside his devastated family, loved ones and the entire CD Tenerife community. Rest in peace

- the club said in a statement.

A video of the tragedy that occurred on the football field has appeared online.

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

Medics treated de Miguel on the field for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Second Division match against Andorra was interrupted in the seventh minute of stoppage time after De Miguel lost consciousness following a collision with visiting goalkeeper Jesús Owono, who had run out of his penalty area to clear a long pass and struck the forward in the chest with his knee. De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams called for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card

- the publication writes.

According to available information, the Spanish Football Federation postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday, including Copa del Rey games. The governing body also cancelled the official presentation of the Spain under-21 national team player against Japan as a sign of respect and solidarity with De Miguel's family, his teammates and "Tenerife" supporters.

UEFA announced that a minute of silence would be observed before all European matches this week. The Spanish teams "Atlético" Madrid, "Barcelona" and "Villarreal" will play in the Champions League on Tuesday

- the publication writes.

The clubs "Barcelona," "Real Madrid" and teams throughout Spain also expressed their condolences to the footballer's family, friends and club.

We are heartbroken by the death of Jesús de Miguel Alamada. We searched for words and found only silence

- UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.

De Miguel was born in Madrid in 1996 and joined Tenerife from Castellón before the 2025–26 season, scoring 11 goals last season.

Recall

The "Real" match was not shown in China after Mbappé's remarks were perceived as disrespectful toward Mao Zedong. The footballer, the club and La Liga apologized.

Alla Kiosak

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