Exclusive
10:00 AM • 7316 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 12649 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 43443 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 76657 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 47587 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 80265 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40005 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 63588 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32404 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28251 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Teenager from Kryvyi Rih received assistance after father's detention by TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A teenager from Kryvyi Rih received social, psychological, and medical assistance after his father was detained by the TCC. The boy's mother, who lives in Finland, plans to take her son to live with her.

Teenager from Kryvyi Rih received assistance after father's detention by TCC

A teenager whose father was detained by employees of the territorial recruitment center in Kryvyi Rih received the necessary social, psychological, and medical assistance at the Center for Socio-Psychological Rehabilitation. The boy's mother expressed her readiness to come for her son and take him to Finland. This was reported by the Executive Committee of the Central City District Council in Kryvyi Rih, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district authorities, on February 16, 2026, the teenager's father was detained by employees of the Central City District TCC for the purpose of sending him for training and further military service. He had no grounds for deferment, as the child's mother was not deprived of parental rights and did not refuse to participate in raising her son.

It is noted that the teenager's mother lives in Finland with her adult daughter, regularly paid alimony, and provided financial assistance to her son. She has now stated her intention to come to Ukraine to take the boy with her.

After his father's detention, the 14-year-old teenager called the "102" line and reported that he was left alone at home. Juvenile prevention officers took the boy to the Center for Socio-Psychological Rehabilitation, where he was provided with full care and necessary assistance, including psychological and medical support.

The teenager will stay at the Center temporarily until his mother arrives. Relatives on the mother's side who live in Kryvyi Rih are unable to take the child in due to difficult family circumstances.

Recall

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to the incident in Kryvyi Rih. There, a 14-year-old boy was placed in a children's institution after his father went to the TCC to update his data and stopped communicating.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Society
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Verkhovna Rada
Finland
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih