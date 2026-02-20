Teenager from Kryvyi Rih received assistance after father's detention by TCC

A teenager whose father was detained by employees of the territorial recruitment center in Kryvyi Rih received the necessary social, psychological, and medical assistance at the Center for Socio-Psychological Rehabilitation. The boy's mother expressed her readiness to come for her son and take him to Finland. This was reported by the Executive Committee of the Central City District Council in Kryvyi Rih, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district authorities, on February 16, 2026, the teenager's father was detained by employees of the Central City District TCC for the purpose of sending him for training and further military service. He had no grounds for deferment, as the child's mother was not deprived of parental rights and did not refuse to participate in raising her son.

It is noted that the teenager's mother lives in Finland with her adult daughter, regularly paid alimony, and provided financial assistance to her son. She has now stated her intention to come to Ukraine to take the boy with her.

After his father's detention, the 14-year-old teenager called the "102" line and reported that he was left alone at home. Juvenile prevention officers took the boy to the Center for Socio-Psychological Rehabilitation, where he was provided with full care and necessary assistance, including psychological and medical support.

The teenager will stay at the Center temporarily until his mother arrives. Relatives on the mother's side who live in Kryvyi Rih are unable to take the child in due to difficult family circumstances.

Recall

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to the incident in Kryvyi Rih. There, a 14-year-old boy was placed in a children's institution after his father went to the TCC to update his data and stopped communicating.