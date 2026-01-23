Tax authorities cut the number of actual business inspections by a quarter
Kyiv • UNN
The State Tax Service reduced the number of actual inspections by 27% after the introduction of the moratorium. This is part of a change in the approach to interaction with businesses, which involves risk-oriented control.
After the introduction of the moratorium, the number of actual inspections by the State Tax Service decreased by 27%. This was announced by the acting head of the State Tax Service, Lesya Karnaukh, UNN reports.
If in July 2025 we conducted about 3.6 thousand actual inspections, then in December their number decreased to 2.6 thousand. We are removing artificial obstacles. Businesses that sustain the economy, pay taxes and salaries, despite constant enemy attacks, should receive proper support from the state.
According to her, the STS is deliberately working to reduce the number of inspections. This is a change in the approach to interacting with businesses, "because trust and constant dialogue are more effective than pressure."
At the same time, Karnaukh noted that support will be provided where everything is honest and transparent. She reminded that the moratorium on inspections is not about a complete ban. Control does not disappear; the STS is actively implementing a risk-oriented approach and focusing only on real risks and violations.
A similar approach was applied when drawing up the inspection schedule for this year. Everything is open and clear.
Inspections have not been canceled for business entities operating in the sphere of excisable goods, Karnaukh noted.
