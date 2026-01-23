Tax authorities cut the number of actual business inspections by a quarter

$43.170.01
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 6202 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14542 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 35814 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19027 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 21564 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29413 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66939 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33958 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29646 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 50120 views
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 4526 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 37366 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13822 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13373 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 35814 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66939 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 63915 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66695 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 76954 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13420 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13868 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34255 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49780 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44655 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

Tax authorities cut the number of actual business inspections by a quarter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The State Tax Service reduced the number of actual inspections by 27% after the introduction of the moratorium. This is part of a change in the approach to interaction with businesses, which involves risk-oriented control.

Tax authorities cut the number of actual business inspections by a quarter

After the introduction of the moratorium, the number of actual inspections by the State Tax Service decreased by 27%. This was announced by the acting head of the State Tax Service, Lesya Karnaukh, UNN reports.

If in July 2025 we conducted about 3.6 thousand actual inspections, then in December their number decreased to 2.6 thousand. We are removing artificial obstacles. Businesses that sustain the economy, pay taxes and salaries, despite constant enemy attacks, should receive proper support from the state.

- the statement reads.

According to her, the STS is deliberately working to reduce the number of inspections. This is a change in the approach to interacting with businesses, "because trust and constant dialogue are more effective than pressure."

At the same time, Karnaukh noted that support will be provided where everything is honest and transparent. She reminded that the moratorium on inspections is not about a complete ban. Control does not disappear; the STS is actively implementing a risk-oriented approach and focusing only on real risks and violations.

A similar approach was applied when drawing up the inspection schedule for this year. Everything is open and clear.

- she noted.

Inspections have not been canceled for business entities operating in the sphere of excisable goods, Karnaukh noted.

Tax authorities planned over 4.5 thousand business inspections in 202601.01.26, 09:54 • 2749 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
State Tax Service of Ukraine