"Take up your sabers, come on, brothers!": Ukrainians exploded with memes after fake alerts about a nuclear threat and street fighting

Ukrainians responded with a wave of jokes and memes to reports of a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as street fighting, which began arriving via the "Air Raid Alert" app on the evening of November 1. While the relevant services are clarifying the circumstances of the alleged cyberattack, social media users turned the unusual notifications into an occasion for humor, UNN reports.

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Ukrainians were especially amused by the warning about the threat of street fighting. Online, it was quickly reimagined as a "threat of knightly battles," accompanied by the call: "Go outside, grab your sabers—come on, brothers, come on!".

Other users compared the situation to dinosaur movies and fictional disasters. In particular, a meme appeared featuring a dinosaur in a suit with the caption "OREFNIK"—a humorous response to reports of threats that did not actually exist.

From knightly battles to questions about Nova Poshta's operations

Ukrainians did not overlook everyday concerns either. One female user sarcastically asked whether "Nova Poshta" would operate during a nuclear alert and street fighting.

Another woman jokingly showed her reaction to the chemical threat notification with a meme featuring a character looking at the situation in bewilderment.

Meanwhile, the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the city authorities of the capital reported that the notifications about extraordinary threats were not true. According to preliminary data, the "Air Raid Alert" app may have been subjected to outside interference.

Unverified claims are also spreading on social media about the possible loss of personal data or iPhone blocking after following suspicious links. There is currently no official confirmation of such cases.

Law enforcement officers urge people not to follow links from third parties and to verify information about real threats through official channels. In Kyiv, the "Kyiv Digital" app and the street-based alert system continue to operate normally.

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system