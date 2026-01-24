$43.170.01
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

A Taiwanese expert called on Ukraine to apologize for helping China build up its military power. This was in response to Zelenskyy's criticism of the supply of Taiwanese microchips to the Russian Federation.

Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China

Taiwanese security expert Mei Fu-hsing made a resonant statement, demanding that Kyiv recognize its historical role in building China's military power. This call was a response to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent criticism in Davos regarding the entry of Taiwanese microchips into the Russian defense sector. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict of interests escalated after the Ukrainian president's speech at the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026, where he named Taiwan as one of the sources of components for Russian weapons. In response, Mei Fu-hsing, director of the Taiwan Strait Security Research Center, reminded that it was Ukraine that supplied Beijing with critical technologies for 30 years – from aircraft engines to naval systems.

Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia23.01.26, 07:00 • 128342 views

According to him, Kyiv should apologize for helping the Communist Party of China become a serious threat in the Indo-Pacific region and take steps to rectify the consequences of this cooperation.

Taipei's official position and export control

Despite sharp statements from individual analysts, the Taiwanese government led by Lai Ching-te maintains a more restrained and solidarity position with Ukraine. The President of Taiwan emphasized his readiness to further strengthen control over the export of dual-use goods through third countries to block disguised supply channels to Russia. Taipei did not officially support the demand for an apology, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and the importance of breaking complex supply chains of components for missiles and drones.

US and Taiwan sign historic semiconductor trade agreement16.01.26, 01:01 • 4336 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Taipei
Taiwan
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine