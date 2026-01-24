Taiwanese security expert Mei Fu-hsing made a resonant statement, demanding that Kyiv recognize its historical role in building China's military power. This call was a response to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent criticism in Davos regarding the entry of Taiwanese microchips into the Russian defense sector. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict of interests escalated after the Ukrainian president's speech at the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026, where he named Taiwan as one of the sources of components for Russian weapons. In response, Mei Fu-hsing, director of the Taiwan Strait Security Research Center, reminded that it was Ukraine that supplied Beijing with critical technologies for 30 years – from aircraft engines to naval systems.

According to him, Kyiv should apologize for helping the Communist Party of China become a serious threat in the Indo-Pacific region and take steps to rectify the consequences of this cooperation.

Taipei's official position and export control

Despite sharp statements from individual analysts, the Taiwanese government led by Lai Ching-te maintains a more restrained and solidarity position with Ukraine. The President of Taiwan emphasized his readiness to further strengthen control over the export of dual-use goods through third countries to block disguised supply channels to Russia. Taipei did not officially support the demand for an apology, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and the importance of breaking complex supply chains of components for missiles and drones.

