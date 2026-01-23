Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te initiated negotiations with Kyiv to strengthen control over technology exports after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the use of Taiwanese components in Russian missiles. The island nation seeks to establish intelligence sharing to prevent critical microchips from reaching the aggressor through third countries. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at the forum in Davos, Zelenskyy noted that Russia continues to produce means of terror thanks to parts from China, Europe, the USA, and Taiwan. In response, Lai Ching-te emphasized that Taipei is a reliable partner of Ukraine and has already imposed strict restrictions, but is ready for deeper coordination to identify hidden supply chains.

"We welcome further information exchange with President Zelenskyy to further stop illegal transshipment from third countries and hidden end-use." – Lai Ching-te stated on the social network X.

Joint struggle for freedom and memory of the fallen

The President of Taiwan reminded that the solidarity of the two peoples is sealed with blood, as Taiwanese volunteers are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russian occupiers. He condemned any attempts to circumvent international embargoes and emphasized the unacceptability of aiding the aggressor.

"We clearly state: any assistance to the aggressor or violation of international embargoes and export control rules is unacceptable. We pray for the speedy restoration of peace in Ukraine." – added the head of the island.

Despite the absence of official diplomatic relations, Taipei expressed its readiness to strengthen checks on goods passing through intermediaries. Lai Ching-te called on the Ukrainian side to provide specific data on components found in captured equipment for prompt response.

