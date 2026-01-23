Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia

$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 17631 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 30741 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 25291 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 22485 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18626 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18261 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35509 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16147 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16590 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 18365 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 23146 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35509 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 27925 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 81848 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te initiated talks with Kyiv on strengthening technology export controls after Zelenskyy's statement. Taiwan seeks to establish intelligence sharing to prevent microchips from reaching the aggressor.

Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te initiated negotiations with Kyiv to strengthen control over technology exports after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the use of Taiwanese components in Russian missiles. The island nation seeks to establish intelligence sharing to prevent critical microchips from reaching the aggressor through third countries. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at the forum in Davos, Zelenskyy noted that Russia continues to produce means of terror thanks to parts from China, Europe, the USA, and Taiwan. In response, Lai Ching-te emphasized that Taipei is a reliable partner of Ukraine and has already imposed strict restrictions, but is ready for deeper coordination to identify hidden supply chains.

The GUR reported on the production of Iskander-K missiles: 8 enterprises are still not under sanctions21.01.26, 14:22 • 9462 views

"We welcome further information exchange with President Zelenskyy to further stop illegal transshipment from third countries and hidden end-use."

– Lai Ching-te stated on the social network X.

Joint struggle for freedom and memory of the fallen

The President of Taiwan reminded that the solidarity of the two peoples is sealed with blood, as Taiwanese volunteers are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russian occupiers. He condemned any attempts to circumvent international embargoes and emphasized the unacceptability of aiding the aggressor.

"We clearly state: any assistance to the aggressor or violation of international embargoes and export control rules is unacceptable. We pray for the speedy restoration of peace in Ukraine."

– added the head of the island.

Despite the absence of official diplomatic relations, Taipei expressed its readiness to strengthen checks on goods passing through intermediaries. Lai Ching-te called on the Ukrainian side to provide specific data on components found in captured equipment for prompt response.

The GUR published data on a new modification of the "Geran" with MANPADS and a warhead12.01.26, 10:19 • 3626 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Taiwan
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine