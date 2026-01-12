$43.080.09
The GUR published data on a new modification of the "Geran" with MANPADS and a warhead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The drone is controlled by an operator in real time and uses Chinese components.

The GUR published data on a new modification of the "Geran" with MANPADS and a warhead
Photo: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The GUR has released information about a new modification of the "Geran-2" drone, which simultaneously carries a man-portable air-defense system and a main warhead. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in the "Means of Destruction" section of the "Components in Weapons" portal War&Sanctions, publishes an interactive diagram, components, and electronic component base of the "Geran-2" unmanned aerial vehicle of the "E" series, equipped with a man-portable air-defense system.

 - the post states.

Previously, intelligence had already reported on the use of "Geran-2" with a Soviet R-60 air-to-air missile.

It is noted that the new modification involves real-time manual control by an operator. For this, a Chinese optical camera and a mesh modem manufactured in China are used. The missile is launched automatically after the target is acquired by the seeker head.

In case of detecting an aerial target, the operator sequentially activates two servos: the first - launches a chemical battery and a nitrogen cylinder for cooling the seeker head (GOS) of the MANPADS, the second - after cooling to the required temperature, the GOS opens a specially made protective cover. The missile's trigger is fixed in a constantly pressed position with cable ties, which ensures automatic launch immediately after the target is acquired by the seeker head.

- the post states.

An important difference of this version, according to the GUR, is the presence of a full-fledged main warhead. The examined sample is equipped with a TBBCH-50M thermobaric warhead. After firing the anti-aircraft missile, the drone retains the ability to perform strike missions.

The UAV includes a standard set of blocks, including a flight controller, an inertial navigation system, and communication modems.

The inertial navigation system for the first time recorded the use of a new 6-axis inertial module SCH1633-D0I manufactured by Murata (Japan). This module was presented at the end of 2024 as a solution for civilian automotive systems - autonomous driving and modern driver assistance systems.

- emphasizes the GUR.

In addition, it is noted that the publication of such data "is aimed at exposing the technological chains of Russian military aggression and contributing to strengthening international sanctions pressure."

Recall

The GUR reported on the first use by Russian troops of the new "Geran-5" strike UAV in early 2026. This drone has a length of 6 meters, a wingspan of 5.5 meters, and a warhead of 90 kg.

Alla Kiosak

