Systematically humiliated for several years: a man in Kyiv region who drove his 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

In the Kyiv region, the investigation into a man who systematically humiliated his 13-year-old stepdaughter, leading to her suicide, has been completed. He faces 7 to 10 years in prison for driving a minor to suicide.

Systematically humiliated for several years: a man in Kyiv region who drove his 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide will face trial

In Kyiv Oblast, the investigation into a man who systematically humiliated his 13-year-old stepdaughter for several years and drove her to suicide has been completed. The accused will face trial for driving a minor to suicide – he faces 7 to 10 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Obukhiv District Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court under Part 3 of Article 120 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction is 7 to 10 years in prison.

- the message says.

The investigation established: for several years, the man systematically humiliated the girl, threatened to "send her to an orphanage," restricted her education and recreation. In the cold season, he drove her out into the street without warm clothes, endangering her.

The child was in complete material and domestic dependence, which made her maximally vulnerable.

According to the expert's conclusion, the minor committed suicide by hanging. Evidence confirms a causal link between the accused's actions and her death.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided in exceptional cases; mostly, it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the imposition of the maximum severe sentence - life imprisonment.

Statistics

In the last 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom were under 14 years old.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children20.11.25, 10:21 • 30577 views

Olga Rozgon

