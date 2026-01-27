$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 26, 02:43 PM
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says
January 26, 04:25 PM
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
January 26, 05:14 PM
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
January 26, 06:05 PM
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"
08:58 PM
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
January 26, 06:05 PM
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 11:38 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 10:01 AM
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
January 26, 09:53 AM
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
January 26, 05:14 PM
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 26, 02:43 PM
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
January 26, 02:07 PM
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
January 26, 11:48 AM
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In occupied Debaltseve, a court restricted the parental rights of Anna Korobkova, a mother of seven children whose husband died in the war on the side of the Russian Federation. This is regarded as the launch of a mechanism for the systematic removal of children and the monetization of human suffering.

System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNS

In temporarily occupied Debaltseve, a court restricted the parental rights of Anna Korobkova, a mother of seven children whose husband died fighting for Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the family sought help, they faced pressure from guardianship authorities, the commission for juvenile affairs, and the prosecutor's office: children were given dubious diagnoses, older children were examined at school without the mother's consent, and payments for the deceased father were systematically withheld. The formal reasons were "lack of food" and "household shortcomings" – meaning the woman was punished for poverty created by the occupation system itself.

This case is not about "child protection" but about launching a child trafficking market under the guise of foster families. The model is simple: first, the family is driven to social collapse – with delayed payments, denied assistance, inspections, and psychological pressure. Then, through a court or guardianship, the child is removed and placed in a "temporary" family, for whose upkeep the state pays money. This creates a financial incentive to take children rather than support biological families.

- the CNS points out.

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"25.09.25, 03:39 • 4068 views

They state that in a number of districts of the so-called "DPR," lists of "potential foster parents" are already being formed from individuals loyal to the occupation administration and public sector employees. They are unofficially told that participation in the program means stable payments and social bonuses. At the same time, guardianship authorities are given unofficial plans to intensify work with disadvantaged families – essentially quotas for child removal.

The territory of occupied Donetsk region is used as a testing ground for this system. It is easier to pressure people here, manipulate courts, and cover up schemes with military rhetoric. The result is the destruction of families, trauma to children, and the creation of a shadow market of "state guardianship," where the main interest is not the child's safety, but financial gain and control over the population.

- the report says.

The CNS believes that under the guise of "protecting children's rights," a mechanism for the systematic removal of minors and the monetization of human suffering is being launched: in fact, it is a new form of child trafficking, legalized through courts and pseudo-social programs in the TOT.

Recall

On Christmas, near the contact line in Luhansk region, religious events were held with the participation of servicemen of the 3rd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation. Children, who were organized and taken from the settlements of the TOT to the immediate frontline zone, were forcibly involved in these prayers.

Putin's party takes Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied Kherson region to Novorossiysk - CNS13.10.25, 07:43 • 3306 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Debaltseve
Armed Forces of Ukraine