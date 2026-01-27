In temporarily occupied Debaltseve, a court restricted the parental rights of Anna Korobkova, a mother of seven children whose husband died fighting for Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that after the family sought help, they faced pressure from guardianship authorities, the commission for juvenile affairs, and the prosecutor's office: children were given dubious diagnoses, older children were examined at school without the mother's consent, and payments for the deceased father were systematically withheld. The formal reasons were "lack of food" and "household shortcomings" – meaning the woman was punished for poverty created by the occupation system itself.

This case is not about "child protection" but about launching a child trafficking market under the guise of foster families. The model is simple: first, the family is driven to social collapse – with delayed payments, denied assistance, inspections, and psychological pressure. Then, through a court or guardianship, the child is removed and placed in a "temporary" family, for whose upkeep the state pays money. This creates a financial incentive to take children rather than support biological families. - the CNS points out.

They state that in a number of districts of the so-called "DPR," lists of "potential foster parents" are already being formed from individuals loyal to the occupation administration and public sector employees. They are unofficially told that participation in the program means stable payments and social bonuses. At the same time, guardianship authorities are given unofficial plans to intensify work with disadvantaged families – essentially quotas for child removal.

The territory of occupied Donetsk region is used as a testing ground for this system. It is easier to pressure people here, manipulate courts, and cover up schemes with military rhetoric. The result is the destruction of families, trauma to children, and the creation of a shadow market of "state guardianship," where the main interest is not the child's safety, but financial gain and control over the population. - the report says.

The CNS believes that under the guise of "protecting children's rights," a mechanism for the systematic removal of minors and the monetization of human suffering is being launched: in fact, it is a new form of child trafficking, legalized through courts and pseudo-social programs in the TOT.

On Christmas, near the contact line in Luhansk region, religious events were held with the participation of servicemen of the 3rd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation. Children, who were organized and taken from the settlements of the TOT to the immediate frontline zone, were forcibly involved in these prayers.

