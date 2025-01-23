Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia has given hope that this offensive is not the last. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with the BAZA project on Radio Bayraktar, UNN reports.

"The year was very tense. It took place in conditions of constant active actions of the enemy, they attacked, we defended. But we also had some good news when we conducted a successful counter-offensive, an offensive operation in the Kursk sector, which greatly motivated our military personnel... And gave us hope that this offensive will not be the last," said Syrsky.

In addition, according to him, the main conclusion of the Kursk operation is that we need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offense.

Addendum

In early January, it was reportedthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an offensive in certain areas of the Russian Federation.

Russian occupants are trying to conduct assault operations in the Kursk region and push the Ukrainian military out of the positions they held before.

The BBC reportedthat as of mid-January 2025, about a thousand North Korean soldiers who participated in the war against Ukraine had been killed in the Kursk region of Russia.

On January 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Russian Federation near the village of Bilaya in Kursk region.