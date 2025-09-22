Syrskyi held a conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces: details

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 10810 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 17527 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 27045 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 43736 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 44666 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 25792 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 43802 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23966 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34459 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 48211 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.7m/s
46%
753mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga regionSeptember 22, 08:22 AM • 5732 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 17729 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 13108 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 25768 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 17810 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 25792 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 27045 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 43736 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 44666 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 43802 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 25797 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 13130 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 34496 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 85335 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 108033 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Fox News

Syrskyi held a conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed with his Romanian counterpart Gheorghiță Vlad the current situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also talked about joint counteraction to threats related to Russian air attack means crossing the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Syrskyi held a conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces: details

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces, General Gheorghiță Vlad. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Syrskyi informed his Romanian counterpart about the current situation in the combat zones and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed, particularly in the context of joint counteraction to threats related to the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by air attack means of the Russian aggressor.

- wrote the Commander-in-Chief.

He also thanked, through General Gheorghiță Vlad, the leadership of Romania and the entire Romanian people for their steadfast political support for Ukraine and military assistance, as well as long-standing cooperation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone penetrated 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and remained there for about 50 minutes. Romania scrambled combat aircraft, and Poland activated a military response to the threat of Russian drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland