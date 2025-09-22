Syrskyi held a conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces: details

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces, General Gheorghiță Vlad. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Syrskyi informed his Romanian counterpart about the current situation in the combat zones and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed, particularly in the context of joint counteraction to threats related to the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by air attack means of the Russian aggressor. - wrote the Commander-in-Chief.

He also thanked, through General Gheorghiță Vlad, the leadership of Romania and the entire Romanian people for their steadfast political support for Ukraine and military assistance, as well as long-standing cooperation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone penetrated 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and remained there for about 50 minutes. Romania scrambled combat aircraft, and Poland activated a military response to the threat of Russian drones.