Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported over 80,000 Russian military personnel killed or wounded during the Kursk offensive operation. He also noted Russia's use of fiber-optic drones and the appearance of North Korean military units in this direction.
More than 80,000 Russian military personnel were killed or wounded during the Kursk offensive operation. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with The Washington Post, reports UNN.
Details
According to Syrskyi, at least 80,000 Russian servicemen were killed or wounded during the occupation of Kursk. He refused to disclose Ukrainian losses, but said they were significantly fewer than Russian ones.
According to him, the Kursk operation became a key stage of the modern military campaign and an important element of the strategic initiative that thwarted Russia's attempts to advance further in the eastern direction.
The Kursk operation will undoubtedly remain a defining turning point in Syrskyi's legacy. The commander said that he stands firm and that it was an important plan that thwarted Russia's plans to seize more territory and reduced pressure on some sections of the eastern front.
The general also noted that in the Kursk direction, Russia for the first time used fiber-optic drones that cannot be jammed, and it was there that units of North Korean troops appeared.
Recall
Earlier, Syrskyi stated that the Kursk operation achieved most of its goals. It prevented the enemy from advancing in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the buffer zone created by the Defense Forces in the border areas is still relevant today.