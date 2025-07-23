$41.770.05
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
09:26 AM • 5280 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
08:25 AM • 17897 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 29700 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 81298 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 60014 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 66481 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 79850 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 03:21 PM • 119704 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
July 22, 02:31 PM • 113791 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
July 22, 02:10 PM • 102533 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3782 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported over 80,000 Russian military personnel killed or wounded during the Kursk offensive operation. He also noted Russia's use of fiber-optic drones and the appearance of North Korean military units in this direction.

Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller

More than 80,000 Russian military personnel were killed or wounded during the Kursk offensive operation. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, at least 80,000 Russian servicemen were killed or wounded during the occupation of Kursk. He refused to disclose Ukrainian losses, but said they were significantly fewer than Russian ones.

 - the report says.

According to him, the Kursk operation became a key stage of the modern military campaign and an important element of the strategic initiative that thwarted Russia's attempts to advance further in the eastern direction.

The Kursk operation will undoubtedly remain a defining turning point in Syrskyi's legacy. The commander said that he stands firm and that it was an important plan that thwarted Russia's plans to seize more territory and reduced pressure on some sections of the eastern front.

 - the report notes.

The general also noted that in the Kursk direction, Russia for the first time used fiber-optic drones that cannot be jammed, and it was there that units of North Korean troops appeared.

- there may currently be up to 20,000 of them, although they are not yet involved in hostilities in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Syrskyi stated that the Kursk operation achieved most of its goals. It prevented the enemy from advancing in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the buffer zone created by the Defense Forces in the border areas is still relevant today.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
The Washington Post
North Korea
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
