Syria resumes international transfers via SWIFT for the first time in 14 years

Syria this week made its first international bank transfer via the SWIFT payment system since the start of the civil war 14 years ago. This was reported to Reuters by the head of the central bank, Abdelkader Husrie, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, a direct commercial transaction took place on Sunday between Syrian and Italian banks.

"The door is now open for new similar operations," Husrie noted.

This transfer is a landmark step in Syria's efforts to return to the global financial system after years of isolation caused by the war and international sanctions.

For reference

Sanctions against Syria have been in place for 14 years – since 2011, when the West decided to suspend all bilateral cooperation with the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Recall

On May 28, the Council of the EU adopted a decision to lift economic sanctions against Syria, with the exception of security-related restrictions. This decision aims to support the Syrian people in rebuilding the country.

The US intends to ease sanctions against Syria, as Trump promised - CNN