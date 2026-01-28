Sydney Sweeney embroiled in scandal over unauthorized lingerie ad on Hollywood sign

Actress Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in the series "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," used the famous "HOLLYWOOD" sign in Los Angeles to promote her new lingerie line, SYRN. The star placed bras on the letters of the monument without official permission from local authorities. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The 28-year-old actress published a video showing her and her team climbing Mount Lee under the cover of night. The footage shows the participants hanging underwear on the historic sign. Despite the entertaining nature of the video, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the rights to the object, expressed serious dissatisfaction with such a marketing move.

This action was not approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and we were not aware of it in advance — stated Steve Nissen, CEO of the Chamber.

He emphasized that the organization owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the sign, and any commercial use of the object requires a license, which Sweeney did not obtain.

Series of provocative campaigns by the actress

This is not the first time that an advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney has caused a strong public reaction. Last year, her collaboration with the American Eagle brand became the subject of political disputes, and an advertisement for Dr. Squatch soap, where the actress used water from her own bath, provoked ambiguous comments online.

Sweeney's representatives are currently refraining from commenting on possible legal consequences for violating the monument's licensing rules. Meanwhile, the official website of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reminds that the rules for using the sign are strict and the same for all brands, regardless of star status.

