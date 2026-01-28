$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 16535 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 30609 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 24961 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 38299 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 25036 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 44097 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23863 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17931 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 37554 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28368 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Sydney Sweeney embroiled in scandal over unauthorized lingerie ad on Hollywood sign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Actress Sydney Sweeney placed bras on the famous "HOLLYWOOD" sign to promote her lingerie line SYRN. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not authorize this action.

Sydney Sweeney embroiled in scandal over unauthorized lingerie ad on Hollywood sign

Actress Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in the series "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," used the famous "HOLLYWOOD" sign in Los Angeles to promote her new lingerie line, SYRN. The star placed bras on the letters of the monument without official permission from local authorities. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The 28-year-old actress published a video showing her and her team climbing Mount Lee under the cover of night. The footage shows the participants hanging underwear on the historic sign. Despite the entertaining nature of the video, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the rights to the object, expressed serious dissatisfaction with such a marketing move.

Tina Karol admits whether she is ready for a new relationship and if she goes on dates27.01.26, 15:17 • 2624 views

This action was not approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and we were not aware of it in advance

— stated Steve Nissen, CEO of the Chamber.

He emphasized that the organization owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the sign, and any commercial use of the object requires a license, which Sweeney did not obtain.

Series of provocative campaigns by the actress

This is not the first time that an advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney has caused a strong public reaction. Last year, her collaboration with the American Eagle brand became the subject of political disputes, and an advertisement for Dr. Squatch soap, where the actress used water from her own bath, provoked ambiguous comments online.

Sweeney's representatives are currently refraining from commenting on possible legal consequences for violating the monument's licensing rules. Meanwhile, the official website of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reminds that the rules for using the sign are strict and the same for all brands, regardless of star status.

Spain closes sexual assault case against Julio Iglesias24.01.26, 06:11 • 7746 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Brand
Series
Los Angeles