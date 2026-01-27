$43.130.01
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 2380 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 2060 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 10559 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16028 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 14061 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 16759 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32055 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 81138 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 46576 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Tina Karol admits whether she is ready for a new relationship and if she goes on dates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Tina Karol spoke about her personal life for the first time in a long while, confirming that she goes on dates. Earlier, the singer stated her readiness for a new relationship after her husband's death.

Tina Karol admits whether she is ready for a new relationship and if she goes on dates
Photo: www.instagram.com/tina_karol

Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has for the first time in a long while publicly spoken about her personal life and revealed whether she goes on dates. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's interview, which she gave for Radio Promin.

Details

In her comment, the star answered with a short affirmative "yes" to the question of whether she had been on dates in the last month.

Previously, the celebrity repeatedly noted that the path to realizing she was ready to build new love was very difficult. After the death of her husband Yevhen Ohir, Tina emphasized that she was primarily focused on raising their son Veniamin and her career.

However, last year, on the anniversary of Yevhen's death, Karol posted that she was now (at 40 years old) ready to look at men. Apparently, these words have now been confirmed in the aforementioned recent comment by the artist regarding her personal life.

Recall

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol reacted to the reaction of social media users after publishing a fragment of her new song, which spoke of the absence of light and warmth.  

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture
