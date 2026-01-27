Tina Karol admits whether she is ready for a new relationship and if she goes on dates

Photo: www.instagram.com/tina_karol

Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has for the first time in a long while publicly spoken about her personal life and revealed whether she goes on dates. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's interview, which she gave for Radio Promin.

In her comment, the star answered with a short affirmative "yes" to the question of whether she had been on dates in the last month.

Previously, the celebrity repeatedly noted that the path to realizing she was ready to build new love was very difficult. After the death of her husband Yevhen Ohir, Tina emphasized that she was primarily focused on raising their son Veniamin and her career.

However, last year, on the anniversary of Yevhen's death, Karol posted that she was now (at 40 years old) ready to look at men. Apparently, these words have now been confirmed in the aforementioned recent comment by the artist regarding her personal life.

