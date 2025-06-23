$41.690.00
Sybiha to visit Brussels for EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Brussels on June 23 to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. He will brief on the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's needs, and discuss sanctions against the aggressor.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will visit Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, on Monday, June 23, to participate in the meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, participation in the event will take place at the invitation of EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas.

The minister will inform European colleagues about the current situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's priority defense needs, among which strengthening air defense capabilities is key, and the need for strong sanctions steps to be adopted to increase pressure on the aggressor

- the statement said.

It is noted that the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pay special attention to the importance of further steps on Ukraine's path to EU membership, and will also hold a number of separate bilateral talks with Ukraine's European partners and meet with expert circles.

"A month of pressure on the aggressor": Sybiha named the immediate tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy21.06.25, 20:39 • 3392 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Ukraine
