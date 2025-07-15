Sybiha to attend Lublin Triangle meeting tomorrow: what's in focus

Tomorrow in Lublin, Republic of Poland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will take part in a meeting of the Lublin Triangle at the level of the heads of foreign policy agencies of Ukraine, the Republic of Lithuania, and the Republic of Poland, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lublin Triangle format was established in 2020 and this year marks its fifth anniversary. The Lublin Triangle is a political platform for coordinating efforts on security, economy, and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Minister will discuss with his colleagues the security situation in Ukraine and the region, particularly considering the common border of the Lublin Triangle countries with Russia and Belarus, the build-up of Ukraine's military-technical potential and strengthening of defense cooperation, increased coordinated pressure from the US and EU on Russia, countering disinformation and other Russian hybrid threats - the statement says.

As reported by the agency, the focus will also be on Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership, the development of infrastructure projects, as well as scientific, cultural, and interpersonal contacts between the peoples of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland to strengthen trust and partnership in the region.

The event will allow for the coordination of key agenda items, preparation of common positions, and determination of priorities for the upcoming meeting of leaders in the Lublin Triangle format. Following the meeting, a Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Lublin Triangle is planned to be adopted - the statement says.

