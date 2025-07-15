$41.840.05
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sybiha to attend Lublin Triangle meeting tomorrow: what's in focus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Tomorrow, a meeting of the Lublin Triangle will take place in Lublin with the participation of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland. The parties will discuss the security situation, Euro-Atlantic integration, and countering Russian threats.

Sybiha to attend Lublin Triangle meeting tomorrow: what's in focus

Tomorrow in Lublin, Republic of Poland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will take part in a meeting of the Lublin Triangle at the level of the heads of foreign policy agencies of Ukraine, the Republic of Lithuania, and the Republic of Poland, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lublin Triangle format was established in 2020 and this year marks its fifth anniversary. The Lublin Triangle is a political platform for coordinating efforts on security, economy, and Euro-Atlantic integration. 

US sanctions should be synchronized with the 18th EU sanctions package - Sybiha12.07.25, 14:04 • 15024 views

The Minister will discuss with his colleagues the security situation in Ukraine and the region, particularly considering the common border of the Lublin Triangle countries with Russia and Belarus, the build-up of Ukraine's military-technical potential and strengthening of defense cooperation, increased coordinated pressure from the US and EU on Russia, countering disinformation and other Russian hybrid threats 

- the statement says.

As reported by the agency, the focus will also be on Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership, the development of infrastructure projects, as well as scientific, cultural, and interpersonal contacts between the peoples of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland to strengthen trust and partnership in the region.

The event will allow for the coordination of key agenda items, preparation of common positions, and determination of priorities for the upcoming meeting of leaders in the Lublin Triangle format. Following the meeting, a Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Lublin Triangle is planned to be adopted 

- the statement says.

Sybiha called on EU diplomats for concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's airspace15.07.25, 13:49 • 3428 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Belarus
Andriy Sybiha
NATO
European Union
Lublin
Lithuania
United States
Ukraine
Poland
