Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
07:40 PM • 2827 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
06:25 PM • 13062 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 68051 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 54056 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 63127 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 96136 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56965 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 119111 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56282 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68404 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Погода
+22°
3.4m/s
74%
741mm
Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos: key takeaways

Kyiv • UNN

 • 271 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. They discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU, unblocking negotiation clusters, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos: key takeaways

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the head of the foreign policy department on the social network X.

Details

"A productive meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos regarding the Ukraine-EU agenda. Grateful for her personal efforts and support on our path to EU integration," Sybiha wrote.

He emphasized that EU enlargement is the best investment in European security and stability, which "strengthens the entire European project."

It is critically important to unblock decisions within the framework of opening negotiation clusters, in particular Cluster 1. I emphasized that one country cannot undermine this process

- said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, the parties also focused on steps to increase pressure on Russia.

"Effective application of sanctions and their further strengthening remain critically important to deprive Russia of resources for war. The next 18th package should unleash the full potential of EU sanctions pressure," Sybiha said.

Recall

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna stated that the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. Meanwhile, Hungary's blocking has pushed the EU to seek legal solutions for continuing European integration.

Denmark believes Hungary deserves to have its voting rights in the EU restricted - Politico03.07.25, 18:44

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Hungary
