Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos: key takeaways

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the head of the foreign policy department on the social network X.

Details

"A productive meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos regarding the Ukraine-EU agenda. Grateful for her personal efforts and support on our path to EU integration," Sybiha wrote.

He emphasized that EU enlargement is the best investment in European security and stability, which "strengthens the entire European project."

It is critically important to unblock decisions within the framework of opening negotiation clusters, in particular Cluster 1. I emphasized that one country cannot undermine this process - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, the parties also focused on steps to increase pressure on Russia.

"Effective application of sanctions and their further strengthening remain critically important to deprive Russia of resources for war. The next 18th package should unleash the full potential of EU sanctions pressure," Sybiha said.

Recall

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna stated that the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. Meanwhile, Hungary's blocking has pushed the EU to seek legal solutions for continuing European integration.

Denmark believes Hungary deserves to have its voting rights in the EU restricted - Politico