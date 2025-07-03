Denmark believes Hungary deserves to have its voting rights in the EU restricted - Politico

Copenhagen insists that the EU treaty clause, which allows countries to vote to exclude or punish a member who violates the bloc's rules, should already be applied to Budapest.

UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Denmark wants Europe to use its full legal arsenal against Hungary. The reason is the country's government violating the bloc's fundamental rights.

Danish Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre, stated in Aarhus, where the European Commission is on a visit:

We still see violations of fundamental values. That is why we will continue the procedure under Article 7 and the hearings regarding Hungary.

The minister drew attention to Hungary's ongoing blockade of Ukraine's membership in the European Union, stating that Denmark is "ready to consider all political and practical solutions to move forward." The official also emphasized that the bloc should consider limiting access to EU funds for countries that violate European law.

It should be noted that Copenhagen is currently taking over the presidency of the EU Council.

Also for reference:

Article 7 is an EU treaty clause that allows countries to vote to exclude or punish a member who violates the bloc's rules.

If, from Brussels' perspective, Hungary is violating EU bloc laws, it is not excluded that the nuclear legal option will be put on the agenda.

Recall

In Poland, support for Ukraine's accession and membership in the European Union is sharply declining, according to survey data.

The European Commission and Ukraine have reached a principal agreement on revising the free trade area, which will facilitate Ukraine's integration into the EU single market.