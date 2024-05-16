ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Switzerland wants to ease arms export rules

Switzerland wants to ease arms export rules

 • 82384 views

Switzerland is seeking to relax its arms export rules to allow exceptions in the interest of foreign policy or national security, but maintains a ban on arms sales to Ukraine.

The Swiss government is seeking to circumvent the country's strict neutrality to increase arms exports while maintaining a ban on arms supplies to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The government will be able to lift arms export restrictions in exceptional circumstances and for a limited time if it is in the interests of Swiss foreign policy or national security

the government's proposals say.

However, as noted, the government does not plan to use the exception to allow arms supplies to Ukraine. Switzerland has previously banned Germany, Spain and Denmark from sending Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine.

According to the Swiss government's website, the authorities have launched consultations on amendments to the War Material Act. The purpose of the consultations is to give the Federal Council the opportunity to adjust the policy of exporting military materials if necessary.

"The goal is to ensure the protection of fundamental foreign and security policy interests in the event of an emergency and thus to preserve the industrial potential at home, adapted to the needs of Swiss national defense," the statement said.

Switzerland has a ban on arms sales to countries at war if they are not involved in hostilities under a UN mandate.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
denmarkDenmark
spainSpain
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

