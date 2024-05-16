Switzerland wants to ease arms export rules

The Swiss government is seeking to circumvent the country's strict neutrality to increase arms exports while maintaining a ban on arms supplies to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The government will be able to lift arms export restrictions in exceptional circumstances and for a limited time if it is in the interests of Swiss foreign policy or national security the government's proposals say.

However, as noted, the government does not plan to use the exception to allow arms supplies to Ukraine. Switzerland has previously banned Germany, Spain and Denmark from sending Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine.

According to the Swiss government's website, the authorities have launched consultations on amendments to the War Material Act. The purpose of the consultations is to give the Federal Council the opportunity to adjust the policy of exporting military materials if necessary.

"The goal is to ensure the protection of fundamental foreign and security policy interests in the event of an emergency and thus to preserve the industrial potential at home, adapted to the needs of Swiss national defense," the statement said.

Switzerland has a ban on arms sales to countries at war if they are not involved in hostilities under a UN mandate.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference