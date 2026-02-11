$43.090.06
Switzerland allocates up to 32 million francs to Ukraine for generators and energy modules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Swiss Federal Council has approved an aid package for Ukraine worth up to 32 million Swiss francs to overcome the energy crisis. The aid includes 18 gas power generation modules and 80 diesel generators.

Switzerland allocates up to 32 million francs to Ukraine for generators and energy modules

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a aid package for Ukraine to overcome the acute energy crisis, which has become the most severe since the beginning of the full-scale war. This involves financing the supply of energy equipment totaling up to 32 million Swiss francs. This was reported by the Federal Administration of the Swiss Confederation, according to UNN.

Details

The decision was made on February 11, 2026, after an official request from the Ukrainian government. Due to massive Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, millions of Ukrainians were left without electricity in severe frosts. At the beginning of the year, Ukraine officially declared an energy emergency.

As part of the aid package, Swiss companies will purchase, deliver, and install 18 high-capacity gas power generation modules along with auxiliary equipment and consumables. This will allow electricity to be generated immediately after installation. The modules will be transferred to heating enterprises in four large cities most affected by the energy crisis.

In addition, Switzerland will supply up to 80 diesel generators of various capacities. Some of them will be received by the Ministry of Development of Ukraine for priority use. Additional generators and mobile heaters will be transferred to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, with which Switzerland has been cooperating for many years, particularly in the deployment of heating points.

The first shipment of equipment is being prepared for dispatch in the near future.

The implementation of assistance will be carried out under the guidance of the Swiss Federal Council's delegate for Ukraine. The financing of procurement, transportation, and coordination is carried out from the budget of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland within the framework of the cooperation program with the private sector. Organizational and logistical coordination is provided by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

The provision of energy assistance is part of Switzerland's support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028. In total, since February 2022, Switzerland has allocated about 900 million Swiss francs for international assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Recall

Despite the difficult situation in Kyiv due to low temperatures, blackout schedules have been maintained. Ukraine is strengthening cooperation with partners to obtain equipment and spare parts.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

