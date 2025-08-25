Swedish official left secret NATO documents in airport toilet - found by cleaner

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
02:18 PM • 1344 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14889 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 12779 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 14736 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 93330 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 95756 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 47240 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 55055 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 61151 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 48939 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
32%
748mm
Popular news
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 44823 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 21642 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhotoAugust 25, 06:33 AM • 48973 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become knownAugust 25, 08:15 AM • 58748 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities10:57 AM • 16947 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 1350 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14894 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 93335 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 95762 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 92901 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jonas Gahr Støre
Karol Nawrocki
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Poland
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 1346 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 34094 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 71632 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 54918 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 53893 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Chevrolet Aveo
United States dollar
Ammunition
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Swedish official left secret NATO documents in airport toilet - found by cleaner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In 2022, after the Swedish Prime Minister's visit to Turkey, an official forgot a folder with partially classified documents regarding NATO accession negotiations in a toilet at Arlanda Airport. It was found by a cleaner, raising security concerns.

Swedish official left secret NATO documents in airport toilet - found by cleaner

After Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's visit to Turkey in 2022, a binder with partially classified documents about Sweden's NATO accession negotiations was left in a toilet at Arlanda Airport. It was accidentally found by cleaners, writes UNN with reference to Dagens Nyheter.

Details

In November 2022, shortly after taking office, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson paid a visit to Turkey. During the meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they discussed how Sweden could gain Turkey's approval for NATO membership. The negotiations at the time were accompanied by the highest level of secrecy - only a narrow circle of officials had access to them. The exact issues raised at the meeting were not officially disclosed, although it took Turkey more than a year to ratify Sweden's application.

"Now DN can reveal a security incident that occurred directly in connection with the Prime Minister's visit to Turkey. In Arlanda, after the Prime Minister's trip, an official forgot a folder with partially classified documents. According to DN, the documents concerned negotiations with Turkey. The material was found by a cleaner in the airport terminal, and therefore it ended up in the hands of unauthorized persons," the publication reports.

"The folder was left in the restroom," the publication specifies.

The fact was also confirmed by the government press service.

"It is true that a government employee forgot a binder at Arlanda after the Prime Minister's trip to Turkey, and that it was found by airport staff. The assessment was that the folder did not contain classified information. Therefore, a damage assessment was not prepared, and the incident was not reported to the Security Service," the official letter states.

According to DN, some documents had a foreign secrecy classification, which means possible risks for Sweden's international relations. At the same time, the government refused to specify how long the folder remained unattended and what exactly its content was.

"We do not go into details regarding the actions in connection with the incident," the press service explained. Kristersson and the employee who forgot the documents refused to be interviewed.

Addition

Typically, such folders are prepared for ministers and state secretaries before foreign trips and contain background materials and arguments for negotiations. Some information may be confidential, but the use of intelligence data in them is rare.

According to sources, the incident occurred when, after arriving, government officials were not allowed into taxis from the government plane, but were sent to the regular terminal. From there, they had to get home by public transport. It was then that the folder was left in the restroom.

The employee explained the mistake by stress and excessive workload, while within government structures, the rules prohibiting the use of taxis were criticized.

Shortly after the trip, Kristersson appointed his childhood friend Henrik Landerholm as his national security advisor. However, he himself committed three security incidents within six months: leaving his phone at the Hungarian embassy, a notebook at "Swedish Radio," and documents during the Gällöfsta course in March 2023.

Landerholm is accused of negligence in handling classified materials, although he insists that everything happened due to "stressful working conditions." The case in Gällöfsta was initially investigated internally, but without notifying the Security Service, and only later were errors found in the damage assessment conducted.

The preliminary investigation into Landerholm officially began almost two years after DN published details of his incidents.

Next NATO summit to be held in 2026 in Ankara - Rutte19.08.25, 23:05 • 3190 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Ulf Kristersson
Mark Rutte
NATO
Sweden
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Hungary