Next NATO summit to be held in 2026 in Ankara - Rutte

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 46834 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 75628 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 71776 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 70720 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 44599 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 31908 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 96810 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 72947 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86295 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103719 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
64%
749mm
Popular news
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 48095 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 60291 views
USA deported first Ukrainian refugees03:55 PM • 8362 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 12366 views
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington05:32 PM • 6660 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 75640 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 71792 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 70735 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 60451 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 44606 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
António Costa
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 12401 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 48219 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 113521 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 66089 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 122087 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
World War II
Instagram
Euro

Next NATO summit to be held in 2026 in Ankara - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that the NATO summit will be held on July 7 and 8, 2026, in Ankara. Turkey will host the Alliance's summit for the second time.

Next NATO summit to be held in 2026 in Ankara - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the 2026 NATO Summit will take place on July 7 and 8, 2026, at the Bestepe Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey. This was reported by the NATO press service, according to UNN.

Details

"I want to thank Turkey for hosting this important meeting. Turkey has been a strong NATO ally for over 70 years, making invaluable contributions to our shared security. At our next summit, leaders will continue to make NATO a stronger, fairer, and more lethal Alliance, ready to respond to critical challenges to our security," Rutte said.

It is noted that this is the second time Turkey will host a NATO summit, after Istanbul in 2004.

Recall

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Turkey would host the NATO leaders' summit in July 2026 in the country's capital, Ankara, to "prepare the ground for important decisions."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey