Next NATO summit to be held in 2026 in Ankara - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the 2026 NATO Summit will take place on July 7 and 8, 2026, at the Bestepe Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey. This was reported by the NATO press service, according to UNN.

Details

"I want to thank Turkey for hosting this important meeting. Turkey has been a strong NATO ally for over 70 years, making invaluable contributions to our shared security. At our next summit, leaders will continue to make NATO a stronger, fairer, and more lethal Alliance, ready to respond to critical challenges to our security," Rutte said.

It is noted that this is the second time Turkey will host a NATO summit, after Istanbul in 2004.

Recall

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Turkey would host the NATO leaders' summit in July 2026 in the country's capital, Ankara, to "prepare the ground for important decisions."