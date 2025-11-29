$42.190.00
Swedish Foreign Minister reacts to November 29 shelling of Ukraine: "It is obvious that Russia is not seeking peace"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stated that Russia is not seeking peace after the November 29 shelling of Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia.

Photo: x.com/MariaStenergard

By carrying out another shelling of Ukraine on November 29, Russia showed that it does not seek peace. This was stated on the social network "X" by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, reports UNN.

Details

She emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia to end the war.

It is obvious that Russia does not want peace. The parts of the world that still believe in the rules based world order must immediately increase the support to Ukraine and put more pressure on Russia.

- stated the chief Swedish diplomat in her post.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, and two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360 thousand families.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Heating
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Electricity
Sweden
Ukraine
Kyiv