Sweden's NATO accession could be delayed until next week - Bloomberg

Sweden's accession to NATO is likely to be postponed until at least next week. This is because the elected president of Hungary has yet to take office. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Although no specific date has been set, the process is expected to be completed next week or the week after, according to people familiar with the preparations. However, the timeline could be pushed back.

This week, Hungarian lawmakers elected Tamás Sulek, head of the country's constitutional court, as Sweden's next president, after Katalin Novak resigned amid a scandal over the pardon of a man convicted of helping to cover up a sexual abuse case in an orphanage.

Sulek is expected to sign the ratification in Budapest.

The accession ceremony at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels was originally scheduled for this Friday, March 1.

Recall

Earlier this week, the Hungarian parliament approved Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, 21 months after the Scandinavian country applied for membership along with Finland in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's membership will strengthen its control over Northern Europe and the Baltic region. Finland joined in April.