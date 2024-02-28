Sweden's NATO accession could be delayed until next week - Bloomberg

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42466 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166716 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98503 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342240 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205937 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372622 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92107 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342282 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235184 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279413 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 336 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29230 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44745 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35803 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101930 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Sweden's NATO accession could be delayed until next week - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21431 views

Sweden's accession to NATO may be delayed until next week because Hungary's newly elected president has not yet taken office to sign the ratification.

Sweden's NATO accession could be delayed until next week - Bloomberg

Sweden's accession to NATO is likely to be postponed until at least next week. This is because the elected president of Hungary has yet to take office. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Although no specific date has been set, the process is expected to be completed next week or the week after, according to people familiar with the preparations. However, the timeline could be pushed back.

This week, Hungarian lawmakers elected Tamás Sulek, head of the country's constitutional court, as Sweden's next president, after Katalin Novak resigned amid a scandal over the pardon of a man convicted of helping to cover up a sexual abuse case in an orphanage.

Sulek is expected to sign the ratification in Budapest.

The accession ceremony at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels was originally scheduled for this Friday, March 1.

Recall

Earlier this week, the Hungarian parliament approved Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, 21 months after the Scandinavian country applied for membership along with Finland in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's membership will strengthen its control over Northern Europe and the Baltic region. Finland joined in April.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Finland
Brussels
Sweden
Budapest
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87